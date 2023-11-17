CCPD set to launch annual holiday crime fighting initiative

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department will soon be launching its annual Holiday Initiative and they're asking the public do their part to fight crime.

The initiative launches the day after Thanksgiving and runs until Jan. 1. Its goal is to reduce crime and enhance public safety.

To accomplish that, there will be extra offices on patrol during that period.

They will focus on high traffic areas like La Palmera Mall, Moore Plaza and the Kohl's Shopping Center.

If you plan on doing a lot of shopping, police said to make regular trips to drop off your gifts, because a vehicle full of bags and boxes is a magnet for thieves.

"Criminals are always watching, they're always looking, they're paying attention," Deputy Police Chief James Lerma said. "So, have a plan, pay attention to your surroundings and if necessary make all those extra trips home."

The deputy chief had some final words of advice: be patient, be courteous and be prepared for heavy traffic.