CCPD seeks public's assistance in locating a missing elderly male

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department is urgently seeking the community's help in locating 72-year-old Gilbert Garza.

Garza was reported missing by his family on Friday, June 30. Gilbert was last heard from on June 18, 2025, and concerns are growing as he may be suffering from undiagnosed dementia, which leads to wandering.

Gilbert is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He may be disoriented and unable to navigate his surroundings effectively, heightening the urgency of this search.

The police are asking anyone who may have seen Gilbert or who has any information regarding his whereabouts to come forward. If you spot Gilbert or believe you may have information regarding his location, please call 911 immediately or contact the Corpus Christi Police Department’s non-emergency line at (361) 886-2600.