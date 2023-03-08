CCPD searching for person of interest in Valentine's Day fire at local business

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public for help to identify a person of interest from a fire on Valentine's Day.

According to the CCPD blotter, at about 3:29 a.m. on Feb. 14, a CCPD officer responded to a call when he noticed smoke and embers coming from a nearby business at the 5200 block of Weber Street.

Officials said following an investigation, officers determined the fire started in the back patio of the business and that it was allegedly set intentionally.

The CCPD is looking to identify the potential person of interest in a still image taken from a video.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2840.

Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online here.

