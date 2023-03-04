CCPD searching for missing woman last seen Feb. 26

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) is looking for a missing woman last seen on the 2200 block of N. Padre Island Dr. on Feb. 26, according to the CCPD blotter.

21-year-old Babe Nobblen was reported missing by family members on Feb. 27. The blotter states she is a Black woman who weighs 165 pounds, and stands at 4 foot 11 inches with multicolored hair, glasses and brown eyes.

The blotter states Babe was thought to be attempting to travel to either San Antonio or Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but she might still be in the Corpus Christi area.

Those with information that may assist investigators or know the whereabouts of Babe, may call the Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.

