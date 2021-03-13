CCPD responds to shooting near the city's westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a shots fire call that may have seriously injured someone.

That call coming in just after 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police say a victim walked into Driscoll Children's Hospital for treatment. Around that same time they received reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Adams Drive, that's off Ayers near Del Mar

College.

At this hour police are still trying to determine the circumstance around the incident.

So far - no word on the severity of the injuries to the victim.