CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are at the 900 block of Rosedale Drive for a reported shooting.

Officials tell KRIS 6 News it started as a "fight in progress" and later turned into a shooting.

One person was shot and transported to the hospital, CCPD officials said.

We have a KRIS 6 News crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.