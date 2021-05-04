Watch
CCPD reports suspicious circumstances surrounding man's death

Kingsbury, Dennis
Phto: CCPD investigates a man's death at the Buccaneer Apartments.
Buccaneer Apartments DOA
Posted at 4:30 PM, May 04, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police say that suspicious circumstances appear to be surrounding a man's recent death.

Corpus Christi Police Department Lt. Michael Pena reported police were called out to the Buccaneer Apartments just after 9 p.m. Monday.

When officers entered the apartment, they found a man who was dead. Investigators added one of the doors was unlocked.

Following a preliminary investigation, officers determined the man's death appeared to be suspicious. Crime scene investigators were called in to document the scene.

At this time, police report no one has been arrested in connection to the man's death.

If you have any information about this incident, you're encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477).

