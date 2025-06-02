CCPD promotes senior officer to lieutenant during special ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department held a promotion ceremony today, elevating Senior Officer Jennifer Collier to the rank of lieutenant.

Collier will be working on patrol on the southside of Corpus Christi and expressed enthusiasm about her new role.

"Its an important position, its a leadership position and I look forward to leading the troops and working with them out there in the community. As one to take care of our community, that's our ultimate goal," Collier said.

Collier added that she looks forward to meeting and working with the community in her new position.

