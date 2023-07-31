CCPD officers involved in shooting at 5700 block of Aava Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, July 29 at 11:26 p.m., Corpus Christi Police officers were sent to a residence at the 5700 block of Aava Dr. for a disturbance involving a gun, according to a CCPD Blotter post.

When officers arrived, they were met with an armed man, causing them to back up and set up a perimeter.

CCPD Blotter said that officers learned there was an older woman in the house and communicated with the two men in the house for about an hour and a half, trying to get her released.

CCPD officers were staged outside the front of the house when the two men exited and started shooting.

"Each individual, I believe, had a handgun. Each individual did fire rounds. Officers returned fire. I don't know how many rounds were fired, striking both suspects. Both suspects are now in an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Upon search of the house, we did find the individual [older woman] inside, deceased. The cause is unknown at this time. We'll give more information as we have it right now. It's an ongoing investigation," CCPD Chief Mike Markle said.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

