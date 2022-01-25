CCPD officers awarded Life Saving Ribbon for quick response at La Palmera Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi police officers have been awarded the Life Saving Ribbon for saving a woman's life at La Palmera Mall on Dec. 20, 2021.

CCPD says Officer Vince Gutierrez and Senior Officer Nathan Miller were working off-duty at La Palmera Mall when they were alerted of a woman having a medical crisis. They rushed to provide aid and found the woman unresponsive with no pulse in front of a clothing store.

They quickly went into action, applying an external defibrillator and administering CPR until medics arrived. The woman was then rushed to the hospital where she regained a pulse and consciousness.

CCPD says the quick actions of both officers contributed to saving the woman's life.