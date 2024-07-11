CCPD officers arrest man for stabbing on Ayers St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A sidewalk argument turned violent on Thursday, July 11, causing one man to be non fatally stabbed in his chest.

According to CCPD Police Blotter, Corpus Christi Police officers were dispatched around 11:39 a.m. to the 800 block of Ayers St. to respond to a stabbing with injuries call. When they got there, they found a 56-year-old, Rolando Mendoza, walking in the middle of the street and yelling at a 57-year-old man.

CCPD officers investigated and found that the two men had been arguing on the sidewalk when Mendoza pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man.

The 57-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to the upper chest area and was taken to the hospital.

Mendoza was detained and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the City Dentneion Center for booking

CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras also said the stabbing victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

