CCPD officer shot multiple times after incident at southside apartment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A city official tells KRIS 6 News a Corpus Christi Police Officer has been shot on the 5900 block of Weber Road.

Police Chief Mike Markle said the officer was shot multiple times inside of the apartment and was rushed to the hospital with what he termed "quite severe injuries."

The incident took place at Watercolor Apartments formerly known as Marbella Apartments.

Notes from the scene indicate that crime scene tape has been seen at Building 19 of the apartments. Officers responded there for some kind of a disturbance. While they were there, a man came outside of the apartment and started shooting.

The identity of the wounded policeman has not been released. The officer has been taken to Spohn Shoreline Hospital for treatment.

An unknown patient was seen loaded into an ambulance and driven away from the scene with a police escort.

KRIS 6 File

Stay tuned to KRIS 6 News for the latest updates on this developing story.

KRIS 6 File

Stay tuned to KRIS 6 News for the latest updates on this developing story.