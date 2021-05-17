CCPD: Murder warrant issued for homicide suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Detectives with the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) are asking for the public's help in finding a homicide suspect.

CCPD says they are looking Eugene Reid, 40, who is accused shooting and killing a 29-year-old man in the 2800 block of Ruth Street back on May 14.

Investigators said when officers arrived, they located a 29-year-old man who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital by medics where he was later pronounced dead.

Reid is described as a 40-year-old black male who stands 6′03″, weighs approximately 245 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Reid has an outstanding murder warrant which will be set for $1,000,000 bond.

If you have any information on Reid's whereabouts, you're encouraged to call Crimestoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477).

