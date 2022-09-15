CCPD: Multiple arrests made in anti-gambling operation; equipment and cash seized.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Detectives with the Corpus Christi Police Department's Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division served simultaneous search warrants at two different game rooms located on Kostoryz Road on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

According to CCPD, a search warrant was executed at 4710 Kostoryz Rd. and resulted in the arrests of three women on illegal gambling charges.

30-year-old Yvette Herrera, 57-year-old Concepcion Rosas, and 20-year-old Jaime Luqueno were charged with Gambling Promotion, Keeping a Gambling Place, and Possession of a Gambling Device.

The investigation at 4710 Kostoryz Rd. began after several CCPD patrol reports were made on illicit activities occurring at a game room located at 4710 Kostoryz.

Undercover officers entered the establishment and confirmed there were game machines inside the establishment available for play.

According to an arrest report, detectives were able to insert money into a gambling machine and win over ten times the amount on one single bet.

Undercover agents were then paid out in cash, where thereby the game room committed the following crimes: Gambling Promotion, Keeping Gambling Place, Possession of Gambling Device, Equipment, and Paraphernalia.

Investigators also raided the Midway Club Game Room located at 4650 Kostoryz Rd., where two people were arrested.

71-year-old Mary Galvan and 31-year-old Justin Bernal were charged with Gambling Promotion, Keeping a Gambling Place, and Possession of a Gambling Device.

Undercover officers said they were able to confirm the establishment was being used for monetary profit through gambling machines after conducting an investigation.

Police said 34 other people that were inside the game rooms were issued warning citations and released at the scene.

"Two other patrons were arrested for Outstanding Felony Warrants. During the search, Detectives seized gambling equipment, cash, and other evidence of illegal gambling," investigators said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted the NVID detectives, including the City of Corpus Christi Development Services, and investigators with the State of Texas Comptroller's Office, which regulates coin-operated machines.

"The Corpus Christi Police Department continues to collaborate with our local state and federal partners to investigate and combat illegal gambling," officials said.

Investigators said their mission is to reduce crime and improve the quality of life in the community.