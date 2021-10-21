CCPD: Man robs two convenience stores back to back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is facing serious charges after allegedly robbing two convenience stores back to back.

The first robbery happened around 5:40 a.m. Thursday at a store in the 5700 block of Kostoryz Road.

Police said the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Caleb Gutierrez, walked into a store with his hands in his pocket and demanded money from the store clerk. He fled the scene with an unspecified amount of cash.

The clerk was able to give the officers Caleb's description.

Just 45 minutes later, the suspect walked into a store in the 6100 block of Ocean Drive.

The clerk told police the suspect entered the store with his hands in his pocket and demanded cash.

The clerk was able to give a detailed description of Caleb's vehicle.

CCPD Officer Mauro Collazo-Perez later found the suspect's car inside an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Carroll Lane.

After his backup arrived, police arrested 21-year-old Caleb Gutierrez.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a $100,000.00 bond each.

Officers stated, "This is a fine example of great police work by Officer Mauro Collazo-Perez, the responding Officers, Crime Scene Investigators, and Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division."