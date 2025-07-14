CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Elk Drive, near Yorktown and Cimarron Boulevard.

A spokesperson with the Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed to KRIS 6 News about the active scene on Monday, July 14, as police shut down Kodiak and Moose Drive.

According to Senior Officer Travis Pace, police were called to the 7900 block of Elk Dr. just before 6 p.m. for an assault with a weapon. When the officer got there, the male suspect engaged in a physical struggle with the officer that started in a home and continued outside.

CCPD: Man dead after struggle with officer on the southside

Police say the officer attempted multiple times to use non-lethal force. The suspect continued to fight with the officer and got into a vehicle and attempted to run over them. The officer then discharged his weapon at the suspect, who was taken to the hospital and later died.

As per department policy, the involved officer will be placed on administrative leave. This is a developing story. Stay with KRIS 6 for the latest updates.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.