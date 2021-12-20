Watch
CCPD looking for woman reported missing last Tuesday

Corpus Christi Police Department
Posted at 3:32 PM, Dec 20, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing woman.

According to authorities, family members reported Jennifer Martinez missing last Tuesday. She is known to frequent the North Beach area and the Staples and Leopard area.

Identifiable features:

  • 51-year-old
  • female
  • stands 5 feet 2 inches tall
  • weighs approximately 140 pounds
  • brown hair
  • brown eyes

Please call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600 if you have any information that could help.

