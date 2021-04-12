CCPD investigating fight at Tuloso-Midway baseball game

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a brawl that broke out during a recent high school baseball game.

Police say the brawl involved adults and not students at a Tuloso-Midway baseball game. It was caught on video.

These images show that a large group of people appear to be involved in the fracas.

Police say the fight occurred after the game Friday night.

The incident was investigated as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say two 41-year-old men were involved and two knives were turned over to police.

CCPD says no arrests were made since officers couldn’t determine who started the fight.

Will have more on this incident as we learn about it.

