CCPD investigating death of 'walk-in shooting victim'

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Officials are investigating an alleged shooting following the death of a man on Tuesday.

According to a release, the Corpus Christi Police Department was called for a "walk-in shooting victim" at the 600 block of Elizabeth Street at about 9:15 p.m.

When officials arrived at the facility, the release states medical personnel said they were "working on" the victim.

Officials were later told the victim died of his injuries.

The Nueces County Medical examiner confirmed the man was 48-year-old Shane Saenz.

At about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, an investigation led officials to a residence at the 600 block of 14th Street, where they believed shots were fired.

According to the release, officials found evidence the area was "possibly the location where the homicide occurred."

Officials saw a man in the residence with a handgun, the release states.

"Officers contacted the residents, but they refused to come out without a search warrant," the release states.

The CCPD said officers secured the perimeter and SWAT was sent while detectives worked to secure a search warrant.

Three people exited the residence after they were called out by SWAT on a loudspeaker.

The three residents "are being questioned," but officials have made no arrests in Saenz death.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

