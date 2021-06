COPRUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash. Police it happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 on Holly Rd near Lakeview Dr.

Officers say the victim was a man, around 60-years-old who was riding a bike when he was hit and killed. Police say they are now looking for surveillance video in the area to find the driver responsible. The name of the victim has not been released.