CCPD find human remains in wastewater well off Ennis Joslin, Holly Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police have confirmed that they found human remains in a wastewater well off of Ennis Joslin and Holly Road.

KRIS 6 News received word on Monday, June 24 that CCPD was called to the scene around 4 p.m. The CCPD crime scene van and the medical examiner arrived shortly afterward, blocking both sides of Lexington Street.

No identification can be made at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

