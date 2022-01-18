Watch
CCPD investigates accident at Casa Linda and Norton

Motorcyclist receives concussion in crash
A teenage male motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital as a precaution after he was hit by a pickup truck Tuesday morning at Linda Drive and Norton Street.
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 14:40:27-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A teenage male motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital as a precaution after he was hit by a pickup truck Tuesday morning at Linda Drive and Norton Street.

Police said the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions during the traffic rush before school.

The accident occurred as the driver of the pickup truck was taking two children to school, police said. The motorcycle was traveling in an opposite direction.

The truck was trying to make a left turn onto Casa Linda and apparently didn't see the motorcyclist because they were blinded, police said.

The motorcyclist did not appear to have serious injuries, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

His mother, Linda Caldera, told KRIS 6 News her son sustained a concussion in the accident.

We'll have more information about this story as we learn about it.

