CCPD Interim Chief Blackmon withdraws application for top job

KRIS file photo.
Assistant chief David Blackmon was named Thursday as interim Corpus Christi police chief.
Posted at 8:23 PM, Jun 28, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department's Interim Police Chief David Blackmon has withdrawn his application to be considered for the job permanently, according to police officials.

Blackmon made the decision for personal reasons. He will remain with the department and return to his original role as assistant police chief once the new chief is found.

Blackmon took over the chief position on an interim basis back in May when former Chief Mike Markle retired.

Blackmon has been with the department for 32 years.

