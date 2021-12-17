CCPD finds suspicious chemicals in hotel room while arresting alleged felony burglar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A heavy police presence was at the Extended Stay hotel at Saratoga and Staples Thursday night.

According to Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle, around 7:00 p.m., CCPD's gang unit arrested an alleged felony burglar and while in the room, officers found suspicious chemicals typically used together to make drugs.

Chief Markle said the chemicals were not being used together - so there was no possibility of any type of explosion. Hazmat was brought in as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

The unidentified man arrested for felony burglary could face additional charges with all those chemicals found in the room.