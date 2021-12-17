Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

CCPD finds suspicious chemicals in hotel room while arresting alleged felony burglar

items.[0].image.alt
Jay Pena
Extended Stay Staples near Saratoga.jpeg
Posted at 9:46 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 22:48:46-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A heavy police presence was at the Extended Stay hotel at Saratoga and Staples Thursday night.

According to Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle, around 7:00 p.m., CCPD's gang unit arrested an alleged felony burglar and while in the room, officers found suspicious chemicals typically used together to make drugs.

Chief Markle said the chemicals were not being used together - so there was no possibility of any type of explosion. Hazmat was brought in as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

The unidentified man arrested for felony burglary could face additional charges with all those chemicals found in the room.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education