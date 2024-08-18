CCPD ends 7th Street standoff with an arrest

UPDATE - 8/18/24, 11:30 a.m.

KRIS 6 News has received an update on the event that led to an early morning standoff between CCPD and a suspect in an investigation.

According to CCPD Blotter, at 9:33 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, officers responded to a shooting with injuries call at the 1500 block of 7th Street.

When they arrived, they located a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his leg and were able to provide medical help until medics got there. The man was later taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CCPD officers investigated and found that the man's roommate, 39-year-old Jamie Sandidge, had shot him and barricaded herself inside the apartment after the officers arrived.

Officers with Patrol, the Hostage Negotiations Team, the Gang Unit and Drone Operations spent over two hours trying to communicate with Sandidge but she refused to come out. SWAT was then called in to assist and to keep talking to her.

Sandidge eventually exited her apartment and was placed into custody around 12:27 am on Sunday, Aug. 18. She was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken to be booked into the City Detention Center.

ORIGINAL - 8/18/24, 3:20 a.m.

A standoff between the Corpus Christi Police Department and a suspect in a recent crime has come to an end.

Coprus Christi Police say a shooting took place on Saturday, Aug. 18 at an apartment at 1507 7th St. around 9:30pm, where the victim suffered a gun shot wound to the leg. While investigating, CCPD found a suspect who had barricaded themselves inside the same apartment, creating a standoff with the police.

SWAT was then called in, and after nearly 2 hours on scene, KRIS 6 News reporter Bryan Hofmann noted the use of some type of gas deployed to apprehend the female suspect.

CCPD told KRIS 6 there is currently no threat to the public, and the suspect is being held on aggravated assault charges.

