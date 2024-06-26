CCPD Chief: It could take up to six weeks to identify remains in wastewater well

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It will take up to six weeks to identify the remains that were found in a wastewater well off of Lexington Road Monday.

KRIS 6 News caught up with Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle before Tuesday morning's city council meeting to ask him about the investigation, now involving the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to Corpus Christi Police, around 3:30 p.m. Monday, a city worker found the remains in the wastewater well off Lexington Road near Ennis Joslin and Holly Road.

The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office where Chief Markle said it will take anywhere from a month to six weeks.

"At that time, we'll know whether we'll bring closure to existing cases or start a new case or even if there's any foul play involved," Markle said.

When asked if crews found the entire body, Markle responded "Almost. We found human remains".

Markle is asking that the community be patient as the Medical Examiner does his job.

"I understand families are waiting. Loved ones and a lot of the community that are anticipating quick results but we need to take our time and make sure we do this right and the investigation is handled properly and we'll have to wait for some answers," the chief said.

Chief Markle said he has spoken to Caleb Harris' family. Harris is the Texas A&M Corpus Christi student who vanished on March 4 near his apartment complex in the 1900 block of Ennis Joslin Road.

"We made them aware right away. We didn't want them to see it for the first time on social media or somewhere else ."

Meanwhile, Markle praised the city workers who found the remains.

"City workers are exemplary, great folks that worked hard with us. The fire department worked hard with us," Markle said.

Markle said the workers appeared fine at the scene but didn't have an update on how they are doing today.

We also asked about some photos of the human remains that were posted online. He said he didn't see them but heard about them and understood they've been removed.

At the end of our interview, the Chief asked the public to be patient as the department and the Medical Examiner works on this case.

"Let us do the investigation that we know how to do. Let us continue our methodical approach. We want to make sure we do it right and there's no shortfalls at the end of this.. These things take time. "

Watch Chief Mike Markle's full interview: