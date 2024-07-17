CCPD, CCISD to host Operation Safe Return 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The 2024 school year will be upon us before you know it and with it, the stress of back-to-school shopping and shores. But don't fear!

Operation Safe Return, an annual back-to-school health and safety fair put on by the Corpus Christi Police Department, will be on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Bank Center.

The event will include free immunizations, school supplies restock, sports physicals, dental and hair cut vouchers.

Over 4,000 people attended Operation Safe Return last year, and over 3,000 students received school supplies.

“It’s an incredible event. So many people want to be a part of it," program manager Melissa Castro said. "So yeah, we’re looking forward to another good year and getting information out to everybody to have a great school year.”

As a reminder, any school-age children who want to take advantage of the services offered at the event must be present to receive backpacks.

