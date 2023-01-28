CCPD cadets graduate from 81st Police Academy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday Jan. 27, 25 cadets from the Corpus Christi Police Department's 81rst Academy graduated, completing a tough but rewarding journey.

The event took place at the Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Performing Arts Center and was an especially fulfilling moment for one of the cadets, Andrew Wood. Wood, who grew up in New Guinea, had felt a calling towards law enforcement from a young age.

"I grew up in a country that didn't have 911 (or) emergency services of any kind," Wood said. "In America, we are truly blessed to have people you can call...and they'll be willing to help. So its been in my heart to join that team."

The next step for these cadets will be to complete their field training under a training officer within CCPD.

