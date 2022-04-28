CCPD: Body found in Flour Bluff ruled a homicide

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: Wednesday, April 27 at 4:29 p.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office has released the cause of death for a deceased male that was found in a wooded area on NAS Drive on Monday night. On Tuesday, April 26, it was determined that the unknown male's cause of death was a gun shot wound.

According to Corpus Christi Police Officers, the cause of death was not determined during the initial investigation, but the Robbery Homicide Unit continued to investigate the case.

"As Robbery Homicide investigated, they received information that the offender was 39-year-old Robert Thompson," said investigators in a release.

Detectives secured a warrant of arrest for Murder with a $1,000,000.00 bond.

The Gang Unit and the Narcotics Vice Section then responded to Robert Thompson's residence, placed him into custody, and transported Thompson to the City Detention Center for processing.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

ORIGINAL: Tuesday, April 26 at 2:23 p.m.

On April 25, 2022 at approximately 5:49 p.m., Corpus Christi Police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of NAS Drive for reports of a deceased male found by a passerby.

Officers say when they arrived to the location, an adult male was found deceased in a wooded area.

"Detectives and our Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene and the deceased male was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office. Detectives are still investigating to determine the cause of death," said investigators in a release.

Investigators say Patrol Officers, ID techs, Code Enforcement, Developmental Services and the property owner are currently working together to come up with a plan to clean the property where the deceased male was found.

According to investigators, there has been information circulating social media stating that numerous bodies were being removed from that location. Investigators say that information is not true, and there are no other bodies being removed from the property.

Detectives say they are still investigating and police ask if you have any information about the death investigation of the adult male you are asked to call 361-886-2840 or call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.