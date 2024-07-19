CCPD awaiting final autopsy report on human remains believed to be Caleb Harris

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A tragic ending to a search that nearly took over four months. The Corpus Christi Police Department identified the human remains found last month at a wastewater well near Ennis Joslin Road, to be those of missing 21-year-old Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi student, Caleb Harris.

KRIS 6 News reporter Alexis Scott spoke with Harris' father, Randy, several months ago after learning of his son's disappearance.

"It’s a parent’s worst nightmare, you know you ask, where’s your children," Randy said.

And that's a question he has been wondering since he last spoke with his son in March.

Corpus Christi Police told KRIS 6 News that Harris vanished from his apartment on March 4, around three in the morning.

CCPD opened an investigation in search to find him, with help from dozens of other law enforcement agencies and individuals from the community.

"We’re hoping for a miraculous outcome," Randy said during a previous interview.

But that miracle would not come.

On Wednesday, forensic analysts at theUniversity of North Texas Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI) determined that the human remains found by a Corpus Christi Water employee, inside the Perry Place Wastewater Lift Station, were Harris'.

“Certainly there was suspicion that it was him, but we didn’t know," Corpus Christi Police Department Assistant Chief, Todd Green said. "The body was very decomposed. It was a very difficult recovery.”

Green added that throughout the past four months, the investigation was not only in the hands of CCPD. Officials from the Texas Rangers, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Secret Service were also involved.

The remains will be returned to the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will then issue the final autopsy report. According to Green, there were more than 300 tips given to CCPD between an individual tip line for the Harris investigation and Crimestoppers.

Since grappling with the news of his son's disappearance, Randy, told KRIS 6 News reporter, Alexis Scott, the family has been leaning on faith to get through the difficult time and appreciates everyone who helped.

“Corpus Christi has been an incredible body of faith and I’m just thankful," Randy said. "You would never think that you would be put in a position like this. You do everything in your power to protect your kids and something like this happens, it just changes your whole world."

Corpus Christi Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing. If you have any details on the investigation, you're asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (361) 826-2840 or you can submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers 888-TIPS (888-8477).

There will be a candlelight vigil held in honor of Harris on Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m. at Cole Park.

