CCPD arrests local substitute teacher accused of improper relationship with student

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local substitute teacher was recently arrested by the Corpus Christi Police Department after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student off campus.

According to a release, the Corpus Christi Police Department was notified of an investigation into the alleged relationship by school administrators at the 4000 block of Wildcat Drive on Feb. 17.

Following a CCPD investigation, 22-year-old Anthony Schultz was arrested by officials after detectives "determined that a crime had been committed."

Schultz was charged with solicitation of prostitution, improper relationship between an educator and student, and sexual assault of a minor, according to the release..

He was booked into the City Detention Center on a $600,000 bond.

