CCPD: 85 catalytic converters reported stolen in January

The Corpus Christi Police Department provided statics on its Facebook regarding the theft of 85 catalytic converters in the area.

The post provides tips and warnings regarding the crime, which is nearing triple digit before the month of January is finished.

By comparison, from May through July 2021, there were more than 158 converter thefts (55 in May, 70 in June and 33 in July).

According to the post, apartment complexes and hotels are the highest targeted places for the thefts.

Thefts reportedly occur during the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight, and happen the most between Thursday and Sunday.

The highest target vehicles, the post states, are Mitsubishi Outlander's and Toyota Tacoma's.

The CCPD shared these tips for making sure Coastal Bend residents can prevent the theft of their vehicle parts:

1. Park your car in your garage or well lit area.

2. Install a safety shield around your catalytic converter.

3. Install surveillance systems in the area where you regularly park your vehicle.

House Bill 4110 became law in September 2021, which aimed to limit the amount of catalytic converter thefts in Texas.

The law requires a seller of a converter to provide the make, model, year, vehicle identification number and proof of ownership of the car the converter came from. If that can't be verified, recycling centers cannot purchase the converter.

Violation of this law is a third-degree felony, and the offender can face 2-10 years in jail and up to a $10,000 fine.