CCISD's after school program is returning to help even more students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After school care can get expensive, especially for more than one child. However, Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) is continuing to change that with their free after-school program.

The CCISD after-school program will be returning in the fall of 2023 for its second year at 19 campuses. It will be offered at two more campuses than last year and is meant to serve campuses with the highest percentage of students whose families are at an economic disadvantage.

"We are using federal funds in order to fund the program so we have to allocate those funds to serve those students who are most at need," CCISD After School Program Coordinator Candi Callas said.

The program served 1,500 students last school year. CCISD put out a survey and the results showed that over 98% of parents were either satisfied or highly satisfied with it.

"There’s a huge need. Our parents need to be able to stay at work and we’re able to provide the service for them," Callas said.

The program will feed students snacks, academic support in reading and math, and activities like arts and crafts, dance teams, running and gardening clubs.

Joe Jacob Castillo is a father of three boys. He said a free after school program like this offers endless options for his kids.

"It offers them something to do and they don’t have to worry about the price or the financial burden. All kids want to have fun after school whether it’s sports or an elective, anything," Castillo said.

CCISD has noticed both a social and academic advantage from the program.

"Parents don’t have to worry about babysitting or anything like that. They know their kids are in an environment where they are having fun, learning and doing different things that the community is offering," Castillo said.

CCISD schools that do not offer the program will offer the City's After Hour Kid Power program.

Applications for the CCISD After School Program open July 10. Parents will be asked to fill out a questionnaire to better help select students, depending on how many spots and staff are available in each site.

The application can be accessed through CCISD's Instagram @corpuschristiisd or on Facebook @Corpus Christi Independent School District.

