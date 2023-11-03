CCISD students team up for new musical

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Theater arts students from various CCISD high schools could be found in the auditorium over at Veterans Memorial High School on Thursday evening. They were there to take part in final rehearsals for a new musical called "Beauty and the Beast Jr.".

What makes this production unique is that it features students from all CCISD High Schools. Martin Vela, the theater director at King High School, is directing this production. This is second year he has help put on a district-wide production.

To catch "Beauty and the Beast Jr." here is a look at their public performance schedule:

Nov. 5th @ 2 p.m.

Nov. 11th @ 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15th @ 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16th @ 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 17th @ 7:30 p.m.

