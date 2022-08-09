CCISD students on their first day of school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s the start of a new school year for Corpus Christi ISD.

Students and administrators expressed their excitement to be back in the classroom.

“Don’t be nervous. Everyone is probably nervous on the first day of school,” said third grader, Eric Cantu.

Today is a big day for this Dawson Elementary student. It's the start of third grade for him.

Over at Mary Carroll High School, senior River Adams even got to school early today.

“I’m just excited to be back at school,” he said.

Adams is feeling a mix of emotions, walking into a new building.

“Most nervous because of the layout of the school because it's all kind of new but, it's a lot bigger and a lot nicer than I thought it was going to be,” said Adams.

Robert Arredondo, the principal at the new Mary Carroll High School, tells KZTV this year will be different for everyone. Coming back to a renewed sense of normalcy.

“Our students are coming in. We’re able to be in the classrooms. Those protocols and COVID have gone by the wayside, and we can focus instead of being stressed of outside influences in the environment,” said Arredondo.

Arredondo is looking forward to more collaboration between students and teachers.

For River Adams, being back in the classroom is a good way to end his high school career.

“I have pretty much my normal classes and my welding class. That’s going to be exciting,” said Adams.

Now, a few school districts have already started their school year. Including Tuloso-Midway ISD and London ISD.

Wednesday, Flour Bluff ISD and Aransas County ISD will head back to school.

