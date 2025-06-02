CCISD seniors receive their diplomas during commencement ceremony at American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families and friends filled the American Bank Center to support Corpus Christi Independent School District seniors for their graduation ceremonies.

Graduates expressed excitement about reaching this milestone and beginning the next chapter of their lives.

"Once a Buc, always a Buc," said Samarah Ordonez, a graduate of Roy Miller High School.

"I'm honestly feeling super excited and just overwhelmed by the immense support I'm getting from my family and my friends. Honestly, I feel like high school flew by so fast," said Lilli Hinojosa, a graduate of Roy Miller High School.

CCISD will continue graduation ceremonies on Saturday. The Corpus Christi Police Department advises people to be aware of traffic and arrive early if attending a graduation.

