CCISD seeks feedback for back-to-school reopening plan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD school district educators have released a plan for welcoming students as they return back to school for the 2021-22 school year.

The “Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan [drive.google.com]” will be available for public comment through Aug. 12.

Community members can find the plan on the district’s website, and send comments to RIPICS@ccisd.us.

“We believe in listening to our stakeholders and their needs when creating action plans,” said CCISD Executive Director for Educational Support and Counseling Services Jennifer Arismendi.

To ensure the district’s mitigation efforts are as comprehensive as possible and that all staff is prepared for in-person instruction, CCISD also established a COVID Task Force.

In addition to reviewing community feedback, the district said its task force will continue to monitor public health and governmental directives, as well as make future adjustments based on advancing scientific knowledge of the virus.

Registration for new and returning students is now open. The first day of the 2021-22 school year is Aug. 10.