CCISD police: Arrest made in Driscoll Middle School shooter hoax

CCISD police report there is no active shooter on the campus of Driscoll Middle School Monday morning.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Aug 30, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke tells KRIS 6 News that a child has been arrested for calling in a false 911 call, setting off a chain of events that saw CCPD and CCISD police officers converge on the Driscoll Middle School campus shortly before noon.

Both law-enforcement entities responded to the school based on a report of an active shooter at the West Side school early Monday afternoon.

In a brief conversation shortly after noon, Warnke said the police presence may have been in response to an abuse of 911 call, or a possible prank call. It has been determined that was the case.

Warnke said the call was traced to a child on the campus, and after further investigation determined no active shooter was on the campus, the child was arrested.

This is a developing story. Please check back with kristv.com for more information.

