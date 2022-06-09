CCISD in search for new hires ahead of 2022-23 school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer is here, but the Corpus Christi Independent School District is hard at work hiring more staff for the upcoming school year.

On Wednesday, a job fair was held at Ray High School for several positions within the district.

Some of those positions include custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and paraprofessionals.

Money Fouriner was one of several people who came out to the job fair.

Fouriner told KRIS 6 News she's a stay-at-home mom but has been actively looking for work for the last two years.

She hopes Wednesday's event will help her get her foot in the door.

"I'm just trying to find something that will help with the income," said Fouriner. "Something that's scheduled around my kids' schedule too while they're at school."

Administrators from various schools within CCISD were also on hand interviewing potential candidates.

They stressed the importance of hiring the right people for these positions ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

"These positions are very critical to the first day to welcome our students back to school," Debbie Cruz, Chief Human Resources Officer said.

If you're interested in working with CCISD, you'll have another opportunity.

Another job fair will be held at Ray High School on Wednesday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ray High School is located at 1002 Texan Trail.

