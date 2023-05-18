CCISD honors top seniors at top 10 celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD seniors had something — and someone — to celebrate on Wednesday night.

Some of CCISD's brightest students filled up the auditorium at Veterans Memorial High School to take part in the district's 15th annual Academic Achievers Celebration.

The event honors the top 10 seniors from every high school. One of the highlights of the night was that every student that was honored was able to bring up an educator that helped inspire them throughout their academic journey.

"These students have worked very hard," CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said. "This is that time of year where it starts to come to a close of one chapter and open up a new chapter. But these students from pre-K through 12th grade have worked hard. They have done great things over the last several years and they will continue to do great things."

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.