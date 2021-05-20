CCISD honors area’s top-ranked seniors ahead of graduation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In what will be the district’s 13th-annual Academic Achievers Ceremony, ten seniors from eight CCISD high schools were honored tonight at the Selena Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

Preparations are underway by @CCISD staff for the district’s 13th-annual Academic Achievers Ceremony. In just under an hour, ten seniors from CCISD’s 8 high schools will be recognized for their work this past year. Here’s a look at the program. @KRIS6News pic.twitter.com/GosgcCDJGl — Trevier Gonzalez (@Sevenrevier) May 20, 2021

The event was hosted by the District’s Board of Trustees and administrative leaders.

A total of 80 students walked across the stage to receive a plaque recognizing their academic efforts.

Students were also able to take photos with their favorite teacher.