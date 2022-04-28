CCISD holds 2022 Multimedia Fair

CORPUS CHRISTI — "Traveling around the world with technology."

That was the theme of the Corpus Christi Independent School District's 2022 Multimedia Fair.

The event was held Tuesday at the Veterans Memorial High School auditorium.

Students K-12 submitted creative and innovative projects to the district earlier this year.

The tech-based competition has eight categories, with 128 prizes being awarded to students of all ages, from multiple CCISD campuses.

The theme stemmed from the lack of ability to physically travel because of the pandemic.

This was also the first time the fair was celebrated in person in two years.

"So with that criteria, we look at things that are authentic, we want to make sure that it's the students' work, so we make sure it was done by the students, and really creativity," Cary Perales, CCISD Director of instructional technology said. "We want an avenue where students can really embrace their creativity using technology."

This is the eighth year the CCISD has held the fair.

Perales said their goal is to inspire students, celebrate their efforts and elevate their accomplishments.

And it's also an opportunity for some students to discover what they want to do with their careers in the future.