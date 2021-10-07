Watch
CCISD hikes substitute teacher pay

KRIS file photo.
CCISD adds 3 more remote learning days.
CCISD LOGO
Posted at 1:30 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 14:30:15-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi ISD will raise the base pay for substitute teachers in all categories across the district.

Here are the raises:

Sub Para HS-29 - Increase from $75 per day to $85 per day and $95 per day long term.

Sub Para - 30+ - Increase from $85 per day to $95 per day and $105 per day long term.

Non-degree teacher - Increase from $100 per day to $110 and $120 per day long term.

Degree teacher - Increase from $100 per day and $125 per day long term to $110 per day and $150 per day long term.

Certified teacher - Increase from $125 per day and $140 per day long term to $135 per day and $180 per day long term.

