CCISD announces Class of 2021 graduation schedules

KRIS file photo.
Graduation ceremonies
Posted at 12:41 PM, Mar 31, 2021
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced numerous school districts to move graduation ceremonies outdoors or cancel them altogether, CCISD announced Wednesday that it will resume indoor graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

Though the plans could change depending on the local health status, right now, plans are being made for each senior to have four guests with them in the American Bank Center or the Selena Auditorium. Livestreaming also will be available for friends and family members who are not able to attend in person.

There is a possibility ceremonies may need to be moved outdoors. If so, dates and locations may change.

The current schedule, however, is as follows:

MAY 21

6 p.m.CollegiateSelena Auditorium

MAY 22

2 p.m.Harold T. Branch Selena Auditorium

JUNE 4

10 a.m.RayAmerican Bank Center
2 p.m.Carroll American Bank Center
6 p.m. King American Bank Center

JUNE 5

10 a.m.Veterans MemorialAmerican Bank Center
2 p.m. Miller American Bank Center
6 p.m. Moody American Bank Center

JUNE 11

3 p.m.ColesSelena Auditorium
