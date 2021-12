CCISD announces 2022 graduation schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has announced the times for graduation and rehearsals for members of the 2022 senior classes at schools across the district.

Here's a look at each school and its time and date.

DMC RICHARDSON AUDITORIUM

Branch Academy - Rehearsal 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Friday May 20, 2022; Graduation 11 a.m., Saturday May 21, 2022 (doors open at 10 a.m.)

Collegiate High School - Rehearsal 8 a.m. - 9 a.m., Friday May 20, 2022; Graduation 2 p.m., Saturday May 21, 2022 (doors open at 1 p.m.)

AMERICAN BANK CENTER (ARENA/EXHIBIT HALL A)

Moody High School - Rehearsal 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m., Tuesday May 31, 2022; Graduation 10 a.m., Friday June 3, 2022 (doors open at 9 a.m.)

Ray High School - Rehearsal 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Tuesday May 31, 2022; Graduation 2 p.m., Friday June 3, 2022 (doors open at 1 p.m.)

Carroll High School - Rehearsal 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., Tuesday May 31, 2022; Graduation 6 p.m., Friday June 3, 2022 (doors open at 5 p.m.)

King High School - Rehearsal 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Tuesday May 31, 2022; Graduation 10 a.m. Saturday June 4, 2022 (doors open at 9 a.m.)

Veterans High School - Rehearsal 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Tuesday May 31, 2022; Graduation 2 p.m., Saturday June 4, 2022 (doors open at 1 p.m.)

Miller High School - Rehearsal 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Tuesday May 31, 2022; Graduation 6 p.m., Saturday June 4, 2022 (doors open at 5 p.m.)

VETERANS MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM