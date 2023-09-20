CCIA bringing local restaurant, shops to the airport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Council approved a lease agreement that would bring local businesses to the Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA). That lease agreement is a renewal for ten years between CCIA and their current food and beverage provider, Tailwinds Concessions

Tailwind Concessions will bringing in $1.6 million to upgrade the already existing shops at the airport for travelers who have been asking for more of a variety.

"In 2023, we’ve seen a huge spike in travelers. Food and beverages is one of our biggest profit makers. From last July to this July it's up seven percent. We’re past pre-COVID and 2019 numbers," CCIA Marketing Manager Lacey Guzman said.

Businesses like Island Joes Coffee, Salty Oak BBQ and Nueces Brewing Company will replace the current shops. The businesses will be brought in one at a time over the next few years.

Some will be located in the waiting area before TSA and others will be in the area past TSA pre-check. The airport also has free three hour parking allowing people to come in just to eat and head out if wanted, using CCIA as a second location for the business.

Made in Corpus Christi has had a spot at the airport for three years, but will be expanding by adding more products from local artists to their collection. Owner of Made in Corpus Christi, Nikki Riojas said the airport is where they get a majority of their customers.

"We’ve had a fantastic time working with the group over there and the opportunity to share our products with a wider audience," Riojas said. "It gives people an idea of what to expect when they get to the city. We want them to have a really positive experience and be excited where they’re traveling. Having other local businesses there to welcome them is fantastic."

Riojas said she hopes other businesses will reap the same benefits, like Nueces Brewing Company, who’s excited to be a new partner.

"I love being an introduction to our awesome city. I think a lot of what we do embodies what we are. We are a coastal town, you can see by our decor. A lot of it is our coastal lifestyle, but we are also Texas with our barbecue and all that," Nueces Brewing Company co-owner Cale Moore said.

Moore said that the opportunity to join the partnership was out of the blue, but the company has been wanting to expand for some time now. Moore said he hopes that their upcoming Oktoberfest on Sept. 30 will bring new customers to the existing location and the new one once completed.

The project is still in the works. CCIA said they will complete their restroom renovation project first before shifting focus to adding the local businesses.