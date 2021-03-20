CCFD springs into action after truck catches on fire Friday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Quick action took place by the Corpus Christi Fire Department Friday night after they were able to put out flames when a truck caught on fire.

This happened around 11 p.m. on the corner of Staples and Timbergate on the city's Southside. Emergency crews say a truck just outside of Gold's Gym caught on fire. When firefighters responded, they discovered diesel and gasoline tanks in the truck bed.

No one was injured, and firefighters do not currently know what caused the fire.

"All kinds of safety practices can help mitigate dangerous situations like this, but unfortunately, all risks... there's not 100 percent solving of all risks," said firefighter David Torres Jr.

The fire was put out in about five minutes, and first responders stayed on the scene to make sure the fuel tanks cooled down. They also applied absorbent on the road to soak up fuel and prevent it from going into nearby drains.