CCFD puts out large condo fire at Villa Del Sol

A fire broke out at Villa Del Sol Condominium Complex around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

The fire spread quickly, damaging at least 15 condos. According to the American Red Cross, five belonged to primary residents and the other 10 were being used by vacationers.

CCFD said that its unclear what started it fire but that no one was hurt.

The American Red Cross are looking to find a shelter partner that could house the residents overnight

