CCFD puts out 3 fires at Sunrise Mall Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The smell of smoke alarmed customers at Planet Fitness on SPID just after 6 p.m. on Saturday evening. That Planet Fitness is attached to the old Sunrise Mall.

Fire crews were called to the mall and had to tear down some plywood blocking the doors when they arrived to get inside. After an extensive search, they located 3 separate fires inside the mall and crews managed to put them out quickly.

"No no one was hurt, it didn't spread anywhere. This is a large mall and luckily it was in the center area of the mall," Battalion Chief Billy Belyeu said. "We did have some fall concerns and some safety concerns for the firefighters since there's been some damage inside with vandals and stuff like that, so we had to be very careful to make sure we didn't get a firefighter hurt today," Belyeu added.

A fire investigator has been called out to determine how the fires started.

