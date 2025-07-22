CCFD investigates house fire on Sheridan Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is investigating a house fire that broke out Monday evening.

It happened just before 6:30 pm on the 700 block of Sheridan Dr. near Gollihar Rd. KRIS 6 News spoke with Daniel Valdez, the assistant chief and paramedic on scene. Heavy smoke could be seen as firefighters arrived at the home. It took them approximately 20 minutes to put out.

Valdez said while there was significant damage both inside and outside the home, no one was hurt. One neighbor, who attempted to check if anyone was inside the home, inhaled some smoke and was checked out by paramedics.

At this time, it's unclear what started the fire. Arson investigators were on scene to determine the cause. The American Red Cross is helping the homeowner.

This is a developing story. We'll be sure to keep you updated.

